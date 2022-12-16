In pics: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified as a custom-built bobber
Neev Motorcycles modified a Thunderbird 350 into a bobber. Despite being a bobber, the shop managed to fit a provision for a rear seat and frame.
The customisation is done by Neev Motorcycles. They took a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 and modified it into a bobber.
The shop had to make custom fenders, toolbox, fork covers, carburettor covers, handlebar, risers and exhaust cover.
Being a bobber, it now gets a single seat. The shop has been able to make a removable rear seat and frame as well.
The shop is using an after-market digital instrument cluster.
The swingarm has now been extended and the there is a custom-made exhaust as well.
Up-front, there is an after-market LED headlamp and bar-end mirrors.
The fuel tank is custom made and is inspired by custom chopper motorcycles.
The tail lamp and turn indicators are also after-market and LED units.
The motorcycle is finished in grey and black paint scheme.
The motorcycle now runs on alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.
First Published Date: 16 Dec 2022, 10:42 AM IST
