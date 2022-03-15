HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched In India

In Pics: Royal Enfield Scram 411 launched in India

Starting at a limited period introductory price of 2.03 lakh, Royal Enfield Scram 411 to be available in three variants and seven colourways.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 04:38 PM
Scram 411 is a toned-down version of the much popular Himalayan ADV.
1/6 Scram 411 is a toned-down version of the much popular Himalayan ADV.
Scram 411 is a toned-down version of the much popular Himalayan ADV.
Scram 411 is a toned-down version of the much popular Himalayan ADV.
The Scram is a dual purpose motorcycle that you can live with everyday without putting much muscle into it.
2/6 The Scram is a dual purpose motorcycle that you can live with everyday without putting much muscle into it.
The Scram is a dual purpose motorcycle that you can live with everyday without putting much muscle into it.
The Scram is a dual purpose motorcycle that you can live with everyday without putting much muscle into it.
Scram feels at home in dirt thanks to its incredible suspension setup. While the front gets a 41 mm front fork with 190 mm travel, the rear rides on a monoshock unit.
3/6 Scram feels at home in dirt thanks to its incredible suspension setup. While the front gets a 41 mm front fork with 190 mm travel, the rear rides on a monoshock unit.
Scram feels at home in dirt thanks to its incredible suspension setup. While the front gets a 41 mm front fork with 190 mm travel, the rear rides on a monoshock unit.
Scram feels at home in dirt thanks to its incredible suspension setup. While the front gets a 41 mm front fork with 190 mm travel, the rear rides on a monoshock unit.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 
4/6 Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India at 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 
Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 
Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India at 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 
Based on the Himalayan, Scram also gets the same 411 cc single-cylinder unit which is rated to deliver 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm.
5/6 Based on the Himalayan, Scram also gets the same 411 cc single-cylinder unit which is rated to deliver 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm.
Based on the Himalayan, Scram also gets the same 411 cc single-cylinder unit which is rated to deliver 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm.
Based on the Himalayan, Scram also gets the same 411 cc single-cylinder unit which is rated to deliver 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm.
Apart from a smaller front wheel which now stands at 19-inch, there is also a new circular front headlamp, slightly steeper front rake, less ground clearance among the key changes.
6/6 Apart from a smaller front wheel which now stands at 19-inch, there is also a new circular front headlamp, slightly steeper front rake, less ground clearance among the key changes.
Apart from a smaller front wheel which now stands at 19-inch, there is also a new circular front headlamp, slightly steeper front rake, less ground clearance among the key changes.
Apart from a smaller front wheel which now stands at 19-inch, there is also a new circular front headlamp, slightly steeper front rake, less ground clearance among the key changes.
First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 04:38 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Scram Scram 411 Royal Enfield bikes
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city