In Pics: Royal Enfield Scram 411 launched in India
Starting at a limited period introductory price of ₹2.03 lakh, Royal Enfield Scram 411 to be available in three variants and seven colourways.
Scram 411 is a toned-down version of the much popular Himalayan ADV.
The Scram is a dual purpose motorcycle that you can live with everyday without putting much muscle into it.
Scram feels at home in dirt thanks to its incredible suspension setup. While the front gets a 41 mm front fork with 190 mm travel, the rear rides on a monoshock unit.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India at ₹2.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Based on the Himalayan, Scram also gets the same 411 cc single-cylinder unit which is rated to deliver 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm.
Apart from a smaller front wheel which now stands at 19-inch, there is also a new circular front headlamp, slightly steeper front rake, less ground clearance among the key changes.
First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 04:38 PM IST
