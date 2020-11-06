Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Royal Enfield launches Meteor 350 retro cruiser

In pics: Royal Enfield launches Meteor 350 retro cruiser

9 Photos . Updated: 06 Nov 2020, 04:49 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Meteor 350 is the first bike from Royal Enfield to feature Tripper Navigation feature.
  • It rivals the likes of Honda H'Ness CB 350 and Benelli Imperiale 400.
Meteor 350 gets a very RE typical circular front headlamp with halogen lighting which is wrapped around an LED DRL. There is also a small RE logo that resides inside the lamp.
1/9Meteor 350 gets a very RE typical circular front headlamp with halogen lighting which is wrapped around an LED DRL. There is also a small RE logo that resides inside the lamp.
Meteor 350 packs a very familiar, simple and traditional design lines. In fact, it looks so close to its predecessor that it can be mistaken for a Thunderbird at times.
2/9Meteor 350 packs a very familiar, simple and traditional design lines. In fact, it looks so close to its predecessor that it can be mistaken for a Thunderbird at times.
Royal Enfield has developed a new instrument console for the Meteor. The main console is placed on the left which comprises an analogue speedometer and comes with a small inbuilt digital display.
3/9Royal Enfield has developed a new instrument console for the Meteor. The main console is placed on the left which comprises an analogue speedometer and comes with a small inbuilt digital display.
At the core of the Meteor sits a 349 cc single-cylinder engine which delivers around 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque.
4/9At the core of the Meteor sits a 349 cc single-cylinder engine which delivers around 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque.
Royal Enfield developed a new 349 cc unit boasting a SOHC two-valve head replacing the older pushrod-valve system.
5/9Royal Enfield developed a new 349 cc unit boasting a SOHC two-valve head replacing the older pushrod-valve system.
While the traditional 350 cc range from RE feels raw, the new unit is completely in a league of its own with its buttery smooth power delivery and refinement levels which set a new benchmark.
6/9While the traditional 350 cc range from RE feels raw, the new unit is completely in a league of its own with its buttery smooth power delivery and refinement levels which set a new benchmark.
The Meteor 350 features a Twin Downtube Spine Frame.
7/9The Meteor 350 features a Twin Downtube Spine Frame.
The Meteor 350 sports a mix of the riding styles of Classic and Thunderbird bikes which lend it a neutral and comfortable riding position.
8/9The Meteor 350 sports a mix of the riding styles of Classic and Thunderbird bikes which lend it a neutral and comfortable riding position.
Meteor 350 is leaps ahead in terms of ride and handling. It feels surprisingly light and nimble for a 191 kg bike, especially on the roll.
9/9Meteor 350 is leaps ahead in terms of ride and handling. It feels surprisingly light and nimble for a 191 kg bike, especially on the roll.
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue