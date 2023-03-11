In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a bobber by Eimor Customs
Royal Enfield currently does not have a bobber in their line-up. But some people have modified their existing Royal Enfields into bobbers. Here is one modified by Eimor Customs.
Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 into a bobber. As of now, Royal Enfield does not have a bobber in their line-up. However, it is expected that the manufacturer is working on one,
Eimor Customs had to a lot of cosmetic changes to the Classic 350.
The pillion seat of the motorcycle is now removed to give a bobber look.
More importantly, the motorcycle is now stretched by four inches.
The motorcycle is finished in a dark metallic silver with a matte finish. There is a touch of gold leaf to enhance the curves of the bike.
The front shock absorbers are now replaced with USD units. There are no changes made to the rear suspension setup.
The fenders on the motorcycle are also new and they are significantly shorter than the stock ones.
There are no changes made to the engine except for the new exhaust.
The LED headlamp and the single-pod digital instrument cluster are also new. Moreover, the motorcycle now runs on 19 and 15 inch wheels.
First Published Date: 11 Mar 2023, 18:19 PM IST
