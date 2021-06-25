In pics: Rolls-Royce's Landspeed Collection echos Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats 6 Photos . Updated: 25 Jun 2021, 04:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Debolina Chakraborty Rolls-Royce's collection honours Captain George Eyston who broke the world land-speed record three times.Eyston drove a car called Thunderbolt that was powered by two Rolls-Royce R V12 aero engines. 1/6Rolls-Royce's new Landspeed Collection aims to retell the story of the late Captain George Eyston. 2/6New Rolls-Royce Collection of Wraith and Dawn Black Badge draw power from a twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre engine. (Rolls-Royce) 3/6The Dawn Black Badge can create a power of 593 hp with 840 Nm of torque. Only 25 of these will produced by the luxury automaker. (Rolls-Royce) 4/6The Wraith Black Badge can generate 623 hp of power and has 870 Nm of torque and Rolls-Royce will manufacture 35 units of this. (Rolls-Royce) 5/6The Wraith Landspeed has a starlight headliner that recreates the sky above the Bonneville Salt Flats on 16 September 1938. On this day, Eyston with his Thunderbolt set their third and final world land-speed record which stood at 575 kmph. The collection of stars has been marked using 2,117 individually placed fibre-optic ‘stars’ . The brand said that it is the largest number of stars that a headliner of a Rolls-Royce Wraith Starlight has ever featured. (Rolls-Royce) 6/6The Bonneville Salt Flats have tiny fissures and this distinctive texture has been reproduced in the wooden veneer of the collection’s fascia and console lids. It was digitally retraced from the surface itself. (Rolls-Royce)