In pics: Rare 2003 Ferrari Enzo supercar bags $2.64 million at auction 5 Photos . Updated: 10 Jun 2020, 12:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk Ferrari Enzo remains a very capable vehicle on the road even after nearly 17 years since it was first showcased. 1/5A 2003 Ferrari Enzo has been auctioned at a whopping $2.64 million (approximately ₹20 crore) at a digital event held recently by RM Sotheby's. It has shattered all records for being the highest-priced car ever auctioned in a dedicated online only collector car auction. ( Photo courtesy: Twitter/@rmsothebys) 2/5At one point in time, the Enzo was the flagship model of Ferrari with only 400 units ever produced. The final unit presented to Pope John Paul II by the company was auctioned in 2015 for an astounding $6.05 million. ( Photo courtesy: Twitter/@rmsothebys) 3/5The supercar in focus reportedly clocked just 1,250 miles and boasts of two-tone racing seats making it even more rare in an exclusive club of its direct siblings. ( Photo courtesy: Twitter/@rmsothebys) 4/5At the auction, it managed to command a price which is four times its original sticker price of around $652,000. The winner of the auction is now just the third owner of the pricey machine on wheels. ( Photo courtesy: Twitter/@rmsothebys) 5/5The supercar has a naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter engine which belts out 651 hp of peak power and has peak torque of 657 Nm. The car rushes to the 100kmph mark in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 350kmph. ( Photo courtesy: Twitter/@rmsothebys)