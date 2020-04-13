In pics: Polestar 3 electric SUV is inspired from Precept concept

6 Photos . Updated: 13 Apr 2020, 07:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The company claims that the Polestar 3 will have a range of 500 km with 80% battery charge, which corresponds to 625 km in full charge.
1/6Polestar’s third model, called Polestar 3, will be a performance SUV that takes heavy styling cue from the recently revealed Precept concept.
2/6Although Polestar 3 retains some stylistic elements of the previous models, it has a more independent appearance.
3/6The new Polestar 3 gets a four-door Gran Turismo type body. The 3.1-meter wheelbase allows placing of more batteries without taking up space from passengers.
4/6Much attention is paid to aerodynamics, on which the possibility of saving energy depends. For example, side mirrors are replaced with more compact cameras.
5/6The car's vegan interior will most likely use cork, hemp and other natural materials. Leather will only be available on request and with a clear desire.
6/6Polestar 3 - electric crossover, which will be released in 2021, will compete with the Tesla Model Y.
