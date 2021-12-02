In pics: Nissan's all-electric Lunar Rover concept 5 Photos . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 05:23 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Nissan Lunar Rover concept is a pure electric rover designed to travel on moon surface and conduct researches. 2/5Nissan Lunar Rover concept borrows its powertrain technology from the conventional electric vehicles that runs on earth. 3/5Nissan claims the Lunar Rover concept can confidently manage the powdery, rocky and undulating terrain of moon while still being energy efficient. 4/5Nissan Lunar Rover concept uses the automaker's e-4ORCE technology that claims to enhance controls of all four wheels of a vehicle independently. 5/5Nissan lunar rover prototype uses all-wheel control technology of Ariya EV and motor control technology of Leaf EV.