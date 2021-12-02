Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: New electric scooter in the block, meet Bounce Infinity

In pics: New electric scooter in the block, meet Bounce Infinity

7 Photos . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 02:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Bounce becomes the latest EV startup to enter Indian market with its newly launched electric scooter Infinity.
Bounce Infinity electric scooter comes priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,999 inclusive of battery and charger. Except the battery, the scooter is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000. The e-scooter is available for booking at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>499.
Bounce Infinity electric scooter draws power from a 2 kWh lithium-ion battery that is claimed to be capable of providing 85 km on a single charge at a top speed of 65 kmph. The Li-ion battery is paired with a BLDC hub motor positioned at the rear wheel.
Bounce Infinity electric scooter will be available in five different colour options.
With the competitive pricing, Bounce Infinity electric scooter aims to take on Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube etc.
Bounce has also introduced battery-as-a service for the consumers, which allows the EV startup to offer the scooter to consumers without battery.
Bounce will commence test rides for Infinity electric scooter in mid December and deliveries have been scheduled for March 2022.
