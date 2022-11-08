HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Much Awaited Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Finally Unveiled

In pics: Much-awaited Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 finally unveiled

Royal Enfield has finally unveiled its new flagship motorcycle, the Super Meteor 650. It will be sold in two variants. The price has not yet been announced.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 17:11 PM
A picture of Royal Enfield in its Celestial Red paint schemes that is equipped with accessories.
The motorcycle uses the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
The engine produces 47 Ps of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque.
Royal Enfield has made changes to the gearing and the mapping of the engine. The gearbox is the same 6-speed unit.
The Super Meteor 650 will be offered in a total of 7 colors.
Royal Enfield will offer two versions. There is Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer.
There would be a lot of accessories on offer to make the Super Meteor 650 look unique and to make it even more touring friendly.
The motorcycle uses tubeless alloy wheels.
The deliveries in Europe will start from March 2023.
First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 17:11 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
