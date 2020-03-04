In pics: Mercedez-Benz India's stylish new GLC Coupe

  • The all-new sporty GLC Coupe has an unmissable road presence and is a lot more premium
The all-new Mercedez-Benz GLC Coupe has a diamond pattern grille, new multi-beam LED head lights and full-led tail lights, and reworked front and rear bumpers.
Mercedes-Benz India launched the sporty GLC Coupe SUV at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>62.70 lakh for the petrol variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63.70 lakh for the diesel. It is the 10th product from the company through the CKD route in India.
The new GLC Coupe has five drive modes - Eco, Comfort Individual, Sport and Sport+. It also boasts of a 360-degree parking camera, seven airbags and emergency SOS button.
Dynamic 19-inch wheels come as standard in the sporty GLC Coupe. It also has a swooping roofline along the C-pillar.
The all-new GLC Coupe has a premium cabin with a 10.25 touchscreen, 64-colour ambient lighting, large one-piece dash and a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster.
