In pics: Mercedez-Benz India's stylish new GLC Coupe 5 Photos . Updated: 04 Mar 2020, 11:49 AM IST HT Auto Desk The all-new sporty GLC Coupe has an unmissable road presence and is a lot more premium 1/5The all-new Mercedez-Benz GLC Coupe has a diamond pattern grille, new multi-beam LED head lights and full-led tail lights, and reworked front and rear bumpers. 2/5Mercedes-Benz India launched the sporty GLC Coupe SUV at ₹62.70 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹63.70 lakh for the diesel. It is the 10th product from the company through the CKD route in India. 3/5The new GLC Coupe has five drive modes - Eco, Comfort Individual, Sport and Sport+. It also boasts of a 360-degree parking camera, seven airbags and emergency SOS button. 4/5Dynamic 19-inch wheels come as standard in the sporty GLC Coupe. It also has a swooping roofline along the C-pillar. 5/5The all-new GLC Coupe has a premium cabin with a 10.25 touchscreen, 64-colour ambient lighting, large one-piece dash and a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster.