In pics: Mercedes unveils EQT concept electric van 7 Photos . Updated: 10 May 2021, 04:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Mercedes EQT concept van also gets the MBUX infotainment system.With this, the carmaker is bringing its modern operating and display concept to the small vans segment. 1/7Mercedes-Benz has taken the covers off the EQT Concept electric van, its ninth model in the EQ line-up of vehicles. The electric MPV will be a seven-seater vehicle and will be based on the carmaker’s upcoming Citan commercial van. 2/7The Mercedes EQT Concept is expected to be launched next year. It is being jointly developed with Renault. The concept stands at 4945 millimeter in length, 1863 millimeter in width and 1826 millimeter high. 3/7The look of the electric MPV is characterised by the black panel front with LED headlights, the mirror-turned 21-inch alloy wheels, the panoramic roof and a light strip that connects the front and rear light clusters. 4/7The MPV also gets sliding doors on both sides to allow access to the third row of seats. Inside, the seats are covered with white nappa leather, the plaited leather applications on the seat mirror are made of incorporated recycled leather. 5/7Above the instrument cluster there is a half-closed storage compartment for quick access to important utensils or documents. The ambient light on the center console, doors and in the footwell is supposed to create a stylish atmosphere. 6/7The steep rear with an upright tailgate and window allows for a spacious cargo space. The cargo space can be increased by folding down the seats in the third row. For the show car, Mercedes has also integrated an electric longboard in the cargo area. 7/7The Mercedes EQT Concept is likely to get a 102 PS electric motor with a 44 kWh battery pack. It is claimed that the EQT can cover around 265 kilometers on single charge.