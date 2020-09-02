In pics: Mercedes S-Class 2021 unveiled, promises unparalleled opulence

  • S-Class 2021 attempts to push the bar in terms of how much luxury, drive capability and finesse can be offered by the Mercedes sedan in a brave new world.
After months of dropping teaser videos and images, and giving glimpses into what is in store on the S-Class 2021, Mercedes has finally - and officially - taken the covers off of the luxurious sedan.
Mercedes S-Class 2021 promises to take the luxury quotient to a whole new level and in a world racing towards EVs, hopes to stay true to its inherent DNA of being a top-of-the-line sedan from the German giants,
The bonnet of the car is now longer and it is 1.3 inches longer than the preceding model in its LWB version. The wheelbase has also gone up by 2 inches and it stands slightly taller.
The wheel size on the new S-Class ranges between 19 and 21 inches.
The head light units on the new Mercedes S-Class are now sharper and more striking than ever before.
Mercedes S-Class 2021 gets new aerostrips on the inside of the ORVMs which seek to improve its aerodynamic credentials. The car has a drag coefficient of just 0.22.
Quite obviously, the interiors of the new S-Class is absolutely plush and is loaded with tech gizmos to the absolute brim. The new 12.8-inch touchscreen is the main highlight here and the car now has has 27 fewer knobs and dials.
There are 30 speakers and eight resonators all around as part of Burmester high-end 4D surround sound system. There is also a high-tech ambient light system with warning patterns. The new steering wheel system gets two-zone sensor pad for capacitive hands-off recognition.
The upholstery - in Nappa leather - is as premium as it gets and there are 10 massage functions apart from the usual fare of heating, ventilation etc.
Mercedes S-Class 2021 in its base version is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system - EQ Boost. There is 423 bhp on offer and 520 Nm of torque. 2021 S-Class S580 gets powered by a twin-Turbo V8 engine which has 462 bhp and almost 700 Nm of torque.
