In pics: Mercedes S-Class 2021 unveiled, promises unparalleled opulence 10 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 08:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk S-Class 2021 attempts to push the bar in terms of how much luxury, drive capability and finesse can be offered by the Mercedes sedan in a brave new world. 1/10After months of dropping teaser videos and images, and giving glimpses into what is in store on the S-Class 2021, Mercedes has finally - and officially - taken the covers off of the luxurious sedan. 2/10Mercedes S-Class 2021 promises to take the luxury quotient to a whole new level and in a world racing towards EVs, hopes to stay true to its inherent DNA of being a top-of-the-line sedan from the German giants, 3/10The bonnet of the car is now longer and it is 1.3 inches longer than the preceding model in its LWB version. The wheelbase has also gone up by 2 inches and it stands slightly taller. 4/10The wheel size on the new S-Class ranges between 19 and 21 inches. 5/10The head light units on the new Mercedes S-Class are now sharper and more striking than ever before. 6/10Mercedes S-Class 2021 gets new aerostrips on the inside of the ORVMs which seek to improve its aerodynamic credentials. The car has a drag coefficient of just 0.22. 7/10Quite obviously, the interiors of the new S-Class is absolutely plush and is loaded with tech gizmos to the absolute brim. The new 12.8-inch touchscreen is the main highlight here and the car now has has 27 fewer knobs and dials. 8/10There are 30 speakers and eight resonators all around as part of Burmester high-end 4D surround sound system. There is also a high-tech ambient light system with warning patterns. The new steering wheel system gets two-zone sensor pad for capacitive hands-off recognition. 9/10The upholstery - in Nappa leather - is as premium as it gets and there are 10 massage functions apart from the usual fare of heating, ventilation etc. 10/10Mercedes S-Class 2021 in its base version is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system - EQ Boost. There is 423 bhp on offer and 520 Nm of torque. 2021 S-Class S580 gets powered by a twin-Turbo V8 engine which has 462 bhp and almost 700 Nm of torque.