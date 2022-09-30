In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV hits Indian roads
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 promises to give a range of 857 km (ARAI certified).
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV has been launched at a price of ₹1.55 crore (ex-showroom) for the domestic market.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is an electric version of the luxury sedan Mercedes S-Class.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 comes with a closed, black-out front grille with shard LED headlamps on either side of it.
The rear face of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gets LED lamps that extends almost like a band giving the EV a sleek look.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV comes with a low-slung profile which makes it aerodynamically efficient.
Mercedes-Benz informs that its India factory is the first plant outside Germany to assemble the much-awaited Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV. This EV is the 14th Mercedes model to be locally made in India.
The MBUX Hyperscreen in the interior of the Mercedes EQS 580 EV is one of the highlights of the electric vehicle. It is a combination of three screens that stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar. These screens sit under a common glass cover giving the appearance of a single screen.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV comes with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a four-motor set-up. Each axle of the EV gets a motor installed. The EQS 580 EV promises a range of 857 km range (ARAI certified). It is capable to produce a power output of 523 bhp and torque of 856 Nm. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph from zero in 4.1 seconds.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 all-wheel-drive electric vehicle comes with a 200 kW DC charging capacity which means that the EV can be recharged for 300 km (WLTP) in 15 minutes at a quick charging station.
First Published Date: 30 Sep 2022, 15:26 PM IST
