In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV hits Indian roads

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV comes with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a four-motor set-up. Each axle of the EV gets a motor installed. The EQS 580 EV promises a range of 857 km range (ARAI certified). It is capable to produce a power output of 523 bhp and torque of 856 Nm. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph from zero in 4.1 seconds.