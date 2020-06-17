In pics: Mercedes-Benz drives in new-gen GLS SUV in India 5 Photos . Updated: 17 Jun 2020, 02:49 PM IST HT Auto Desk The new 2020 GLS SUV arrives in India as a CKD (completely knocked down) product and is being assembled at the company's Pune-based facility. 1/5Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new flagship GLS 2020 SUV at ₹99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala) for both the petrol and diesel variants. 2/5The new GLS gets a bolder octagonal grille at the front. It is flanked by Multibeam LED headlamps which comprise 112 LEDs (per lamp) and LED DRLs. The car also gets larger air inlet grille and a chrome-plated under-guard at the front apron. 3/5The new GLS has now grown bigger for 2020. It is 77 mm longer as well as 22 mm wider. Its wheel base has also been stretched by 60 mm. Thanks to these tweaks, the SUV now has a more space in the second row and an even roomier cabin overall. The vehicle sits on new 21-inch alloys. 4/5The SUV has also been updated with Mercedes' latest MBUX system. Some of its features include two 11.6-inch displays for the second-row seats, Mercedes' latest-gen driver assistance system, heated seats, and 5-zone climate control. 5/5The new GLS gets a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine which is known to deliver 362 PS of power and 500 Nm of torque. The engine comes with an integrated starter generator for EQ Boost functionality - a first in a GLS. There is also a 3-litre six-cylinder diesel powertrain which delivers 330 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque.