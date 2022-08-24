HT Auto
In pics: Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53, India's most expensive EV

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 is the first electric car from manufacturer under AMG's line-up. There will also be EQS 580 which will come as CKD. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 14:03 PM
The EQS 53 gets a coupe-like roof line that gives a sleek look. There are AMG inspired alloy wheels and a rear spoiler too. 
At the rear, there is an LED light bar and tail lamps. The lower half of the bumper is finished in gloss black that does look sporty. 
The EQS 53 comes with a 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen that is protected by Gorilla Glass. It comes with Artificial Intelligence and voice commands. 
Mercedes-Benz is offering the EQS 53 with its AMG performance line. 
Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 Crores (ex-showroom). It is the second EV by Mercedes-Benz after the EQC. 
First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 14:03 PM IST
