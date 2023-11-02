HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Mercedes Amg C43, Most Powerful Version Of C Class, Launches In India

Mercedes AMG C43, most powerful version of C-Class, launches in India

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has introduced the sixth AMG model in India this year with the launch of the AMG C43 on November 2.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 15:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes AMG C43
1/6
Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C43, the most powerful version of its C-Class model, in India. Armed with a new engine and updated looks, the AMG C43 has been launched in India at a price of 98 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the sixth AMG model to be launched by the German carmaker in India this year.
Mercedes AMG C43
Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C43, the most powerful version of its C-Class model, in India. Armed with a new engine and updated looks, the AMG C43 has been launched in India at a price of 98 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the sixth AMG model to be launched by the German carmaker in India this year.
Mercedes AMG C43 3
2/6
The sportier avatar of the C-Class comes with several design updates compared to the previous version. The AMG sedan now gets a new Panamericana grille. It is highlighted by AMG’s iconic vertical slats in chrome. The headlights have been updated with adaptive LED units and a single DRL. It also gets large air intakes at the front while the bumper gets black treatment to accentuate its sporty looks. 
Mercedes AMG C43 3
The sportier avatar of the C-Class comes with several design updates compared to the previous version. The AMG sedan now gets a new Panamericana grille. It is highlighted by AMG’s iconic vertical slats in chrome. The headlights have been updated with adaptive LED units and a single DRL. It also gets large air intakes at the front while the bumper gets black treatment to accentuate its sporty looks. 
Mercedes AMG C43 1
3/6
At the sides, the Mercedes AMG C43 comes with blacked out side mirrors with glossy finish. The sedan sits on a set of 18-inch AMG-specific alloy wheels. At the rear, the AMG C43 gets quad tailpipes and updated bumper besides the AMG badging.
Mercedes AMG C43 1
At the sides, the Mercedes AMG C43 comes with blacked out side mirrors with glossy finish. The sedan sits on a set of 18-inch AMG-specific alloy wheels. At the rear, the AMG C43 gets quad tailpipes and updated bumper besides the AMG badging.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
₹ 68.70 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW Z4
₹ 89.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
₹ 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
₹ 58.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
₹ 1.70 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
₹ 2.45 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mercedes AMG C43 8
4/6
The interior of the Mercedes AMG C43 is not too different from the standard version of the sedan. It comes with features like a 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 15-speaker Burmester system, ambient lighting, wireless charging among others.
Mercedes AMG C43 8
The interior of the Mercedes AMG C43 is not too different from the standard version of the sedan. It comes with features like a 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 15-speaker Burmester system, ambient lighting, wireless charging among others.
Mercedes AMG C43 6
5/6
There are certain elements inside the cabin that carries AMG touches. These can be seen on the AMG-themed leather-wrapped steering wheel, the sporty-looking seats, brake and acceleration pedals as well as the seat belts with are red in colour.
Mercedes AMG C43 6
There are certain elements inside the cabin that carries AMG touches. These can be seen on the AMG-themed leather-wrapped steering wheel, the sporty-looking seats, brake and acceleration pedals as well as the seat belts with are red in colour.
Mercedes AMG C43 4
6/6
Under the hood, Mercedes has added a new engine to the AMG C43. It is now powered by this 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission unit. It also gets a 48V mild hybrid powertrain. The engine can generate 402 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes claims the sedan can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.
Mercedes AMG C43 4
Under the hood, Mercedes has added a new engine to the AMG C43. It is now powered by this 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission unit. It also gets a 48V mild hybrid powertrain. The engine can generate 402 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes claims the sedan can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.
First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 15:56 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz AMG AMG C43

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.