Mercedes AMG C43, most powerful version of C-Class, launches in India
German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has introduced the sixth AMG model in India this year with the launch of the AMG C43 on November 2.
Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C43, the most powerful version of its C-Class model, in India. Armed with a new engine and updated looks, the AMG C43 has been launched in India at a price of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the sixth AMG model to be launched by the German carmaker in India this year.
The sportier avatar of the C-Class comes with several design updates compared to the previous version. The AMG sedan now gets a new Panamericana grille. It is highlighted by AMG’s iconic vertical slats in chrome. The headlights have been updated with adaptive LED units and a single DRL. It also gets large air intakes at the front while the bumper gets black treatment to accentuate its sporty looks.
At the sides, the Mercedes AMG C43 comes with blacked out side mirrors with glossy finish. The sedan sits on a set of 18-inch AMG-specific alloy wheels. At the rear, the AMG C43 gets quad tailpipes and updated bumper besides the AMG badging.
The interior of the Mercedes AMG C43 is not too different from the standard version of the sedan. It comes with features like a 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 15-speaker Burmester system, ambient lighting, wireless charging among others.
There are certain elements inside the cabin that carries AMG touches. These can be seen on the AMG-themed leather-wrapped steering wheel, the sporty-looking seats, brake and acceleration pedals as well as the seat belts with are red in colour.
Under the hood, Mercedes has added a new engine to the AMG C43. It is now powered by this 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission unit. It also gets a 48V mild hybrid powertrain. The engine can generate 402 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes claims the sedan can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.
First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 15:56 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz AMG AMG C43
