In Pics: Meet the new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP 6 Photos . Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 03:25 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6TVS Motor Company announced the launch of Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle under its Race Performance (RP) series. 2/6The fully-digital meter console on the new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP has been carried over from the existing Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle. 3/6TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is claimed to be a powerful machine with an advanced 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4 valve engine that churns out 19.2 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm. 4/6TVS Apache RTR 1165 RP features a new headlamp assembly where the signature Front Position lamp (FPL) functions simultaneously with low and high beam operations. 5/6The TVS RP series borrows inspiration from the brand's racing lineage which will be ushered into the TVS Apache series of motorcycles, with Apache RTR 165 RP being the first of the collectable lot. 6/6The newly launched TVS Apache RTR 165 RP will be limited to only 200 units.