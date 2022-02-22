Search
In pics: Limited edition Ducati XDiavel Nera
In pics: Limited edition Ducati XDiavel Nera
The special edition Ducati XDiavel features a much fancier saddle in sportier-looking red colour.
By
HT Auto Desk
|
Updated on:
22 Feb 2022, 11:01 AM
Share Via
1/5
Ducati XDiavel Nera Edition has been officially revealed. It will be a limited edition motorcycle of which only 500 units worldwide will be produced.
2/5
It has been made available in a total of five colour options namely Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva. Depending upon the selection of colour, the bike comes with a matching keyring as well as a document holder in matching leather.
3/5
The feature list on the limited edition XDiavel is the the same as found on the standard XDiavel including a full-LED with a DRL daytime running light system, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL).
4/5
Depending upon the selection of colour, the bike comes with a matching keyring as well as a document holder in matching leather. Moreover, the bike seat also gets multiple X logos engraved that make it look intimidating.
5/5
It is now open for bookings and the deliveries are set to begin in the months to follow. There is no confirmation if some units of this special edition XDiavel will also be allotted for the Indian customers.
First Published Date:
22 Feb 2022, 11:01 AM IST
TAGS:
Ducati
Ducati India
Ducati XDiavel
2022 Diavel
2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera
