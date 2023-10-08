HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Lexus Es Crafted Collection Gets Luxury Lifestyle Upgrades

In pics: Lexus ES crafted collection gets luxury lifestyle upgrades

The Lexus ES special model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish and headrest pillow, among others. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2023, 15:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lexus
1/5
Lexus India has introduced the special edition of its ES model, called the Crafted Collection 2023. This limited-run edition comes with special upgrades and luxury lifestyle offerings on the model while adding to the ongoing festive cheer in the country.
Lexus
Lexus India has introduced the special edition of its ES model, called the Crafted Collection 2023. This limited-run edition comes with special upgrades and luxury lifestyle offerings on the model while adding to the ongoing festive cheer in the country.
Lexus
2/5
The special edition will be available starting with the ES Exquisite variant at 64.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The special ES model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish, headrest pillow, trunk lid spoiler, and handcrafted leather enhancements to enhance its sophistication.
Lexus
The special edition will be available starting with the ES Exquisite variant at 64.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The special ES model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish, headrest pillow, trunk lid spoiler, and handcrafted leather enhancements to enhance its sophistication.
Lexus
3/5
The limited edition is inspired from the styling and details of the Lexus Crafted Line model. In terms of technology, it comes with self-charging hybrid electric mechanism, thereby making it sustainable for the environment.
Lexus
The limited edition is inspired from the styling and details of the Lexus Crafted Line model. In terms of technology, it comes with self-charging hybrid electric mechanism, thereby making it sustainable for the environment.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
₹ 54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar XF
₹ 55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
₹ 45.80 - 46 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
₹ 45.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus
4/5
The model offers a whole new level of personalization for its potential customers. The leather collection offered with the model is curated to cater to the day-to-day travel needs of the customers. It consists of a backpack, a sleek laptop bag in tan, a laptop sleeve, an overnight duffle bag and a multi-box watch case.
Lexus
The model offers a whole new level of personalization for its potential customers. The leather collection offered with the model is curated to cater to the day-to-day travel needs of the customers. It consists of a backpack, a sleek laptop bag in tan, a laptop sleeve, an overnight duffle bag and a multi-box watch case.
Lexus
5/5
The Lexus ES model was launched in the Indian market back in 2017 and has held an important place in the carmaker's vehicle portfolio here. In 2020, the brand first unveiled its locally made ES 300h, making it the first 'Made in India' vehicle from the OEM.
Lexus
The Lexus ES model was launched in the Indian market back in 2017 and has held an important place in the carmaker's vehicle portfolio here. In 2020, the brand first unveiled its locally made ES 300h, making it the first 'Made in India' vehicle from the OEM.
First Published Date: 08 Oct 2023, 15:00 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus India Lexus ES ES

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.