In pics: Land Rover unveils 2022 Range Rover SUV with features galore 9 Photos . Updated: 27 Oct 2021, 09:37 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/9Jaguar Land Rover has officially taken the covers off the fifth generation Range Rover SUV which now gets a new look, new engine options and comes loaded with new technology and features galore. 2/9The SUV comes based on Land Rover's new MLA Flex platform. The automaker has also confirmed that the 2022 Range Rover will get a separate all-electric version in the next two years. 3/92022 Range Rover SUV is characterised by three lines that can trace its origins through all five generations. The front gets a new grille graphics and digital LED headlamp design with DRLs. 4/92022 Range Rover stands more than 5 metres in length, which extends up to 5.25 metres in the long wheelbase version, 2.20 metres in width, 1.87 metres in height, with a wheelbase of almost 3 metres which goes up to 3.19 metres in the long wheelbase version. 5/9On the inside, the 2022 Range Rover SUV gets a 13.7-inch digital driver display along with the new 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system with the latest version of the Pivi Pro software. 6/9The infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless. The steering wheel and console with fully digital climate controls are also new. 7/9The rear passengers also get a 11.4-inch touchscreen mounted at the back of the front seats. There is a whopping 1,600 W 35 speaker Meridian Signature 3D surround sound system. 8/9The boot of the new Range Rover now features a loading floor that can also be transformed into a sort of luxurious location for camping, complete with a cushion, backrest and speakers. 9/9The new Range Rover will be available with a range of six and eight-cylinder power units.Both diesel and petrol engines are paired with the 48 Volt lightweight hybrid system, and all powertrains are paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and two-speed range transmission.