In pics: Land Rover's iconic off-roading Defender SUV all set for India debut 5 Photos . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 02:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk The bookings for Land Rover Defender had been opened in India towards the end of September. Its prices start at ₹69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 1/5Land Rover Defender is officially slated to launch in India on October 15. The new Defender will be introduced here for the first time since Land Rover entered the country in 2009. 2/5Land Rover Defender is being brought to India via the CBU route (Completely Built Unit) and has officially arrived in the country ahead of its launch. 3/5The off-roading SUV has been made available in two different body styles - 90 (3 door) and 110 (5 door) and is offered with more than 170 accessories. 4/5The SUV gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine which helps it belt out 292 bhp of max power and have maximum torque of 400 Nm. 5/5Land Rover Defender has been featured in the upcoming James Bond movie - No Time to Die.