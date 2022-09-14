In pics: Land Rover Range Rover Sport luxury SUV
Land Rover Range Rover Sport can be considered as a sporty version of the Range Rover. It will be sold in four variants.
Despite having ‘Sport' in name, the SUV gets a luxurious interior.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered with six-cylinder electric Hybrid, V8 and mild hybrid six-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines.
Land Rover will also be bringing all-electric version in 2024.
Range Rover Sport is available in, SE, HSE and Autobiography variants. There is an additional variant called First Edition which will be available only for the first year of production.
First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 13:01 PM IST
