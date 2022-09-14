HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Land Rover Range Rover Sport Luxury Suv

In pics: Land Rover Range Rover Sport luxury SUV

Land Rover Range Rover Sport can be considered as a sporty version of the Range Rover. It will be sold in four variants. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2022, 13:29 PM
Despite having ‘Sport' in name, the SUV gets a luxurious interior. 
Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered with six-cylinder electric Hybrid, V8 and mild hybrid six-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines.
Land Rover will also be bringing all-electric version in 2024.
Range Rover Sport is available in, SE, HSE and Autobiography variants. There is an additional variant called First Edition which will be available only for the first year of production. 
Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 17.8 kmpl
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 13:01 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Range Rover Sport Land Rover Range Rover Sport
