In pics: Jeep Recon is a true blue electric SUV that is slated to launch in 2024

Jeep Recon will enter production. The production-spec SUV will be displayed to the public in 2023 and production will start in 2024 in North America.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2022, 12:56 PM
Jeep Recon will come with a 4x4 system, Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tires
There will be blue accents throughout the exterior to signify that the Recon is an EV.
Jeep Recon will come with one-touch powertop, removable doors and glass
Jeep will give its latest generation of Uconnect system, including detailed travel guides of the most notable off-road trails
Jeep Recon will be offered as an electric vehicle only. There would be no ICE-powered counterpart of the SUV. 
First Published Date: 10 Sep 2022, 12:56 PM IST
