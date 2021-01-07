In Pics: Jeep Compass 2021 unveiled 6 Photos . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 12:43 PM IST HT Auto Desk Jeep Compass 2021 promises to pack in a whole lot of styling elements on the outside, combined with a cabin that's both refreshing as well as loaded with features. 1/6The new Jeep Compass SUV is expected to be launched towards the end of January. FCA India has confirmed that this is also when customer test drives across the nation will start. 2/6Continuing with its seven-slot grille and trapezoidal wheel arches, the new Jeep Compass gets updated headlight units with reflectors and LED projectors. 3/6The rear profile of the all new Jeep Compass 2021 remains mostly unchanged with no major differences. 4/6The new Jeep Compass gets a 10.1-inch high-definition display with UConnect-5 system. There's provision for wiresless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection while the content screen can be accessed from the buttons on the steering wheel. 5/6The cabin of Compass 2021 has been reworked significantly. Customers can choose between dual-tone and full black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the selection of trim and variant. 6/6Compass 2021 is hoping to hit back and hit back hard. The SUV offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA.