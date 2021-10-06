Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 revealed

At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power.
Some of the key rivals to the new Tiger Sport 660 include the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT.
The new adventure tourer by Triumph benefits from a semi-faired design with a very sharp-looking twin-beam headlamp.
Some of the key feature highlights of the new Tiger Sport 660 includes a full-LED lighting package, a Bluetooth-ready digital instrument cluster, traction control, switchable ABS, and two riding modes (Rain and Road) as standard.
The Tiger Sport 660 has been offered with a class-leading 10,000 miles (16,000 km) or 12 months service interval.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is also slated to arrive in the Indian market but an official launch timeline is yet to be revealed.
