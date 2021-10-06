In Pics: India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 revealed 6 Photos . Updated: 06 Oct 2021, 05:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power. 2/6Some of the key rivals to the new Tiger Sport 660 include the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT. 3/6The new adventure tourer by Triumph benefits from a semi-faired design with a very sharp-looking twin-beam headlamp. 4/6Some of the key feature highlights of the new Tiger Sport 660 includes a full-LED lighting package, a Bluetooth-ready digital instrument cluster, traction control, switchable ABS, and two riding modes (Rain and Road) as standard. 5/6The Tiger Sport 660 has been offered with a class-leading 10,000 miles (16,000 km) or 12 months service interval. 6/6Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is also slated to arrive in the Indian market but an official launch timeline is yet to be revealed.