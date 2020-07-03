In pics: How Thailand's first drive-in cinema is beating the hot, humid weather

6 Photos . Updated: 03 Jul 2020, 11:45 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Thailand's usual evening temperature of 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and 78 per cent humidity poses a challenge for the makeshift drive-in cinema operators.
Thailand has opened its first drive-in cinema for fans who are wary of coronavirus. It is being operated in a car park in Bangkok. (REUTERS)
About 80 vehicles pulled up in the inaugural outdoor screening of the movie - Trolls World Tour - part of a special four-day offering for moviegoers who want to avoid indoor theatres. (REUTERS)
The drive-in cinema offered a novel cooling system to help combat the discomfort of being confined to cars on a hot and stuffy night with the help of AC pipes. Here, a worker is seen installing the AC pipe through the gap of a car window. (REUTERS)
The organisers of the drive-in cinema created a network of plastic pipes in the parking lot connected to dozens of smaller, flexible tubes, to channel cool air into cars through gaps in the windows. (REUTERS)
The entry fee per vehicle for the drive-in theatre has been kept at 1,200 baht (38.63 dollars), which includes popcorn and soft drinks. (REUTERS)
A movie-goer said she turned up with her mother as she was curious about how this drive-in movie theatre could deal with the hot and humid weather, (REUTERS)
