In pics: How Thailand's first drive-in cinema is beating the hot, humid weather 6 Photos . Updated: 03 Jul 2020, 11:45 AM IST HT Auto Desk Thailand's usual evening temperature of 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and 78 per cent humidity poses a challenge for the makeshift drive-in cinema operators. 1/6Thailand has opened its first drive-in cinema for fans who are wary of coronavirus. It is being operated in a car park in Bangkok. (REUTERS) 2/6About 80 vehicles pulled up in the inaugural outdoor screening of the movie - Trolls World Tour - part of a special four-day offering for moviegoers who want to avoid indoor theatres. (REUTERS) 3/6The drive-in cinema offered a novel cooling system to help combat the discomfort of being confined to cars on a hot and stuffy night with the help of AC pipes. Here, a worker is seen installing the AC pipe through the gap of a car window. (REUTERS) 4/6The organisers of the drive-in cinema created a network of plastic pipes in the parking lot connected to dozens of smaller, flexible tubes, to channel cool air into cars through gaps in the windows. (REUTERS) 5/6The entry fee per vehicle for the drive-in theatre has been kept at 1,200 baht (38.63 dollars), which includes popcorn and soft drinks. (REUTERS) 6/6A movie-goer said she turned up with her mother as she was curious about how this drive-in movie theatre could deal with the hot and humid weather, (REUTERS)