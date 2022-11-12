HT Auto
In pics: Honda XL750 Transalp is the latest adventure tourer from the brand

Honda XL750 Transalp is the new adventure tourer that gets design inspired from the CB500X. It will compete against Ducati Multistrada V2, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport and BMW F 850 GS.
Honda decided to bring back the Transalp moniker for their latest adventure tourer.
Honda calls it XL750 Transalp and it will sit between the CB500X and Africa Twin 1100.
The XL750 can also go off-roading because of its 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel. Honda is using spoked wheels too.
Honda has developed an all-new 755 cc, parallel twin engine for the Honda XL750 Transalp.
The engine puts out 91 hp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm.
The engine gets a 270-degree crank to enhance the engine note and a new exhaust system too.
It gets Throttle By Wire technology because of which there are 5 riding modes on offer.
The riding modes alter engine power, engine braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control.
