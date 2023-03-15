HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Honda Shine 100 Is Purpose Built For City Duties

In pics: Honda Shine 100 is purpose-built for city duties

Honda Shine 100 debuts with an introductory pricing of 64,900 ex-showroom. It is the most affordable motorcycle from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. It is powered by an all-new 100 cc engine. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 13:34 PM
Honda Shine 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's line-up. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,900 ex-showroom. This is only the introductory price. 
Honda Shine 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's line-up. It is priced at 64,900 ex-showroom. This is only the introductory price. 
The Shine 100 gets a very simple analogue instrument cluster that shows a fuel gauge and a speedometer.
The Shine 100 gets a very simple analogue instrument cluster that shows a fuel gauge and a speedometer.
Honda will offer Shine 100 in five different colour schemes. 
Honda will offer Shine 100 in five different colour schemes. 
The motorcycle will come equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.
The motorcycle will come equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.
Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is a Combi-Braking System on offer as well.
Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is a Combi-Braking System on offer as well.
The engine on the Shine 100 is a new unit. It is a single-cylinder, fuel injected 99 cc unit. 
The engine on the Shine 100 is a new unit. It is a single-cylinder, fuel injected 99 cc unit. 
The engine produces  7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
The engine produces  7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm and seat height of 786 mm.
The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm and seat height of 786 mm.
The fuel tank is narrowly designed so that it is easier to grip by the rider.
The fuel tank is narrowly designed so that it is easier to grip by the rider.
There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer. 
There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer. 
There is no LED lighting on offer. All the lighting elements  on the motorcycle are halogen units.
There is no LED lighting on offer. All the lighting elements  on the motorcycle are halogen units.
First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 13:34 PM IST
