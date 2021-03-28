In pics: Honda's latest CB500X is a capable adventure bike 7 Photos . Updated: 28 Mar 2021, 11:48 AM IST HT Auto Desk A capable off-roader, the Honda CB500X can also be taken out for a regular 9 to 5 commute.The bike's front sleek and pointy snout, along with an all-LED headlamp gives it a very intimidating look. 1/7Honda recently launched its new premium adventure tourer - CB500X priced at ₹6,87,386 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The bike will be sold in the country as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 2/7The CB500X features a 471cc, eight-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that churns out 47bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox which also gets an assist and a slipper clutch mechanism. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 3/7Key features of the bike include a tall windscreen, a negative LCD instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, single piece saddle, and alloy wheels. It also gets electric rider aids such as dual-channel ABS, emergency stop signal, and Honda Ignition Security System. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 4/7The CB500X will be available in two colour options - Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. The latter also gets a red graphic set extending from the front fairing to the tank. The red dipped frame peeking out from the rear section of the bike also lends it a special touch of sportiness. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 5/7The twin shiny exhaust pipes look clean, leading into a single stubby exhaust featuring a silver plate over a matt black finish, giving it a dual-tone effect. The rear section is pointy, as the front, thus complements its overall sharp and edgy body lines. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 6/7The LCD display that provides a plethora of information such as the gear position, speed, clock, toggle menus, and a circular tachometer. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 7/7The handlebar is perfectly positioned to make the rider feel at ease, but what's even better is the humble 830 mm seat height which fits right even for low height riders. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)