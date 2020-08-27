In pics: Honda's compact 'e' electric car is meant for city driving

5 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 04:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Honda engineers working on the electric car have prioritised accurate and sharp handling to enable easy u-turns in narrow streets.
Honda has decided smaller is better for its first-ever all-battery car - Honda e, which has been recently released in Europe. (REUTERS)
1/5Honda has decided smaller is better for its first-ever all-battery car - Honda e, which has been recently released in Europe. (REUTERS)
A compact model meant solely for city driving, the Honda e has a battery capacity roughly half that of the Model 3, driving just 280 kilometres per charge.
2/5A compact model meant solely for city driving, the Honda e has a battery capacity roughly half that of the Model 3, driving just 280 kilometres per charge.
With a retro, ultra-compact design evoking Honda's classic N360 and N600 models from the 1960s, the two-door Honda e is intended as an upmarket city car. (REUTERS)
3/5With a retro, ultra-compact design evoking Honda's classic N360 and N600 models from the 1960s, the two-door Honda e is intended as an upmarket city car. (REUTERS)
One can use a digital key app on a smartphone, in front of full-width digital dashboard, comprised of five integrated high-resolution color screens, inside a Honda e electric car. (REUTERS)
4/5One can use a digital key app on a smartphone, in front of full-width digital dashboard, comprised of five integrated high-resolution color screens, inside a Honda e electric car. (REUTERS)
Its price tag is around 33,000 euros ($39,000) which is higher than Renault's Zoe ZE50. The model will only be sold in Europe and Japan, where it goes on sale in late October. (REUTERS)
5/5Its price tag is around 33,000 euros ($39,000) which is higher than Renault's Zoe ZE50. The model will only be sold in Europe and Japan, where it goes on sale in late October. (REUTERS)
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue