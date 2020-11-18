Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Honda reveals new Civic 2022 prototype

In pics: Honda reveals new Civic 2022 prototype

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 10:33 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • With significant upgrades, Honda puts a modern touch to the Civic 2022 that has been on the streets for almost half a century.
  • Design changes and technological upgrades make the 2022 Civic feel brand new and ready to take the market by storm.
Honda has officially revealed Civic 2022 in prototype form that now boasts of a whole lot of design changes on the outside, cabin upgrades, tech additions and a range of safety features.
A more pronounced grille with sleeker head light units highlight the face of Honda Civic 2022 prototype.
Sitting low to the ground, dashes of character lines on the sedan's side profile give it a sporty look.
The rear profile of the prototype features larger pair of LED tail lights, new spoiler and updated dual exhaust tip and the sedan appears to stand wider than before.
Honda has confirmed that the new generation Civic will be available in sedan and hatchback styles once it hits production.
