In pics: Honda reveals new Civic 2022 prototype 5 Photos . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 10:33 AM IST HT Auto Desk With significant upgrades, Honda puts a modern touch to the Civic 2022 that has been on the streets for almost half a century.Design changes and technological upgrades make the 2022 Civic feel brand new and ready to take the market by storm. 1/5Honda has officially revealed Civic 2022 in prototype form that now boasts of a whole lot of design changes on the outside, cabin upgrades, tech additions and a range of safety features. 2/5A more pronounced grille with sleeker head light units highlight the face of Honda Civic 2022 prototype. 3/5Sitting low to the ground, dashes of character lines on the sedan's side profile give it a sporty look. 4/5The rear profile of the prototype features larger pair of LED tail lights, new spoiler and updated dual exhaust tip and the sedan appears to stand wider than before. 5/5Honda has confirmed that the new generation Civic will be available in sedan and hatchback styles once it hits production.