In pics: Honda RC213V-S is road-legal version of RC213V MotoGP race bike
Honda RC213V-S is powered by a 1,000 cc, V4 engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 156.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 10,500 rpm.
Honda RC213V-S is on showcase at the manufacturing plant of Honda located in Manesar. It is the road-legal version of the Honda RC213V MotoGP race bike that participated in 2012.
Honda only made 213 units of RC213V-S. This makes the motorcycle incredibly rare. In fact, in an auction last year, it fetched $237700. The road-legal Honda RC213V-S was launched in 2015.
Honda RC213V-S is powered by a four-cylinder, V4 engine that is liquid-cooled.
The engine is tuned to produce 156.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 10,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed unit.
With race-kit installed, the power output is increased to 212 bhp. However, the MotoGP version of the bike produced more than 280 bhp.
To meet road laws, the RC213V-S is equipped with head/taillights, side mirrors, speedometer, muffler with catalytic converter, license plate holder and horn.
For practicality, the RC213V-S's tyres, brake discs and pads are new, while the bike’s steering ratio is now wider. Additional equipment includes Honda’s Remote Smart Key, a starter motor and side stand.
Braking duties are performed by 320 mm discs in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.
The motorcycle uses quite a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down and to improve the weight balance, one of the exhaust pipe exits right below the tail lamp.
The suspension setup on the motorcycle is taken from Ohlins. There are telescopic units in the front and a pro-link gas-charged unit at the rear.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 20:27 PM IST
