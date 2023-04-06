HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Honda Rc213v S Is Road Legal Version Of Rc213v Motogp Race Bike

In pics: Honda RC213V-S is road-legal version of RC213V MotoGP race bike

Honda RC213V-S is powered by a 1,000 cc, V4 engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 156.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 10,500 rpm. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 20:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda RC213V-S is on showcase at the manufacturing plant of Honda located in Manesar. It is the road-legal version of the Honda RC213V MotoGP race bike that participated in 2012.
1/10
Honda RC213V-S is on showcase at the manufacturing plant of Honda located in Manesar. It is the road-legal version of the Honda RC213V MotoGP race bike that participated in 2012.
Honda RC213V-S is on showcase at the manufacturing plant of Honda located in Manesar. It is the road-legal version of the Honda RC213V MotoGP race bike that participated in 2012.
Honda RC213V-S is on showcase at the manufacturing plant of Honda located in Manesar. It is the road-legal version of the Honda RC213V MotoGP race bike that participated in 2012.
Honda only made 213 units of RC213V-S. This makes the motorcycle incredibly rare. In fact, in an auction last year, it fetched $237700. The road-legal Honda RC213V-S was launched in 2015.
2/10
Honda only made 213 units of RC213V-S. This makes the motorcycle incredibly rare. In fact, in an auction last year, it fetched $237700. The road-legal Honda RC213V-S was launched in 2015.
Honda only made 213 units of RC213V-S. This makes the motorcycle incredibly rare. In fact, in an auction last year, it fetched $237700. The road-legal Honda RC213V-S was launched in 2015.
Honda only made 213 units of RC213V-S. This makes the motorcycle incredibly rare. In fact, in an auction last year, it fetched $237700. The road-legal Honda RC213V-S was launched in 2015.
Honda RC213V-S is powered by a four-cylinder, V4 engine that is liquid-cooled. 
3/10
Honda RC213V-S is powered by a four-cylinder, V4 engine that is liquid-cooled. 
Honda RC213V-S is powered by a four-cylinder, V4 engine that is liquid-cooled. 
Honda RC213V-S is powered by a four-cylinder, V4 engine that is liquid-cooled. 

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 (HT Auto photo)
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
₹49,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr500r
₹4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The engine is tuned to produce 156.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 10,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed unit. 
4/10
The engine is tuned to produce 156.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 10,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed unit. 
The engine is tuned to produce 156.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 10,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed unit. 
The engine is tuned to produce 156.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 10,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed unit. 
With race-kit installed, the power output is increased to 212 bhp. However, the MotoGP version of the bike produced more than 280 bhp. 
5/10
With race-kit installed, the power output is increased to 212 bhp. However, the MotoGP version of the bike produced more than 280 bhp. 
With race-kit installed, the power output is increased to 212 bhp. However, the MotoGP version of the bike produced more than 280 bhp. 
With race-kit installed, the power output is increased to 212 bhp. However, the MotoGP version of the bike produced more than 280 bhp. 
To meet road laws, the RC213V-S is equipped with head/taillights, side mirrors, speedometer, muffler with catalytic converter, license plate holder and horn.
6/10
To meet road laws, the RC213V-S is equipped with head/taillights, side mirrors, speedometer, muffler with catalytic converter, license plate holder and horn.
To meet road laws, the RC213V-S is equipped with head/taillights, side mirrors, speedometer, muffler with catalytic converter, license plate holder and horn.
To meet road laws, the RC213V-S is equipped with head/taillights, side mirrors, speedometer, muffler with catalytic converter, license plate holder and horn.
For practicality, the RC213V-S's tyres, brake discs and pads are new, while the bike’s steering ratio is now wider. Additional equipment includes Honda’s Remote Smart Key, a starter motor and side stand. 
7/10
For practicality, the RC213V-S's tyres, brake discs and pads are new, while the bike’s steering ratio is now wider. Additional equipment includes Honda’s Remote Smart Key, a starter motor and side stand. 
For practicality, the RC213V-S's tyres, brake discs and pads are new, while the bike’s steering ratio is now wider. Additional equipment includes Honda’s Remote Smart Key, a starter motor and side stand. 
For practicality, the RC213V-S's tyres, brake discs and pads are new, while the bike’s steering ratio is now wider. Additional equipment includes Honda’s Remote Smart Key, a starter motor and side stand. 
Braking duties are performed by 320 mm discs in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. 
8/10
Braking duties are performed by 320 mm discs in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. 
Braking duties are performed by 320 mm discs in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. 
Braking duties are performed by 320 mm discs in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. 
The motorcycle uses quite a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down and to improve the weight balance, one of the exhaust pipe exits right below the tail lamp.
9/10
The motorcycle uses quite a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down and to improve the weight balance, one of the exhaust pipe exits right below the tail lamp.
The motorcycle uses quite a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down and to improve the weight balance, one of the exhaust pipe exits right below the tail lamp.
The motorcycle uses quite a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down and to improve the weight balance, one of the exhaust pipe exits right below the tail lamp.
The suspension setup on the motorcycle is taken from Ohlins. There are telescopic units in the front and a pro-link gas-charged unit at the rear. 
10/10
The suspension setup on the motorcycle is taken from Ohlins. There are telescopic units in the front and a pro-link gas-charged unit at the rear. 
The suspension setup on the motorcycle is taken from Ohlins. There are telescopic units in the front and a pro-link gas-charged unit at the rear. 
The suspension setup on the motorcycle is taken from Ohlins. There are telescopic units in the front and a pro-link gas-charged unit at the rear. 
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 20:27 PM IST
TAGS: Honda RC213V-S RC213V-S MotoGP Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city