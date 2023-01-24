In pics: Honda Activa 6G H-Smart comes with a car-like smart key
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart uses the same engine as the standard Activa. However, now it has been updated to support BS6 Stage 2 norms.
Honda has launched the new Activa for a starting price of ₹74,536 (ex-showroom).
The highlight of the Activa is the new top-end Smart variant that comes with H-Smart technology.
It gets a smart key and a rotary knob to control the ignition now.
The key is quite similar to the ones found on cars that come with keyless entry.
There is no change to the boot space of the scooter.
The instrument cluster is also more or less the same but it has been updated slightly to incorporate H-Smart technology.
The engine of the Activa is also now OBD2 compliant which means it is ready for BS6 Stage 2 norms.
Cosmetically, the Activa looks identical to the outgoing one. So, it continues to come with a LED headlamp while rest of the lighting elements are powered by halogen bulbs.
The external fuel filler cap comes in handy as the customer does not need to open the seat.
The Activa will be offered in six colour schemes.
It is offered in three variants - Standard, Deluxe and Smart.
First Published Date: 24 Jan 2023, 13:58 PM IST
