In pics: Ford unveils F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck

7 Photos . Updated: 20 May 2021, 10:18 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Ford has kept a very competitive $39,974 ( 29 lakh approx) as the starting price for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to attract customers.
Ford Motor has turned its best-selling vehicle into a fully electric model with the F-150 Lightning. This is its first electric pickup truck.
Ford promises that the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will not only be affordable, but also packed with connected technology and will offer a driving experience hard to forget.
The design is very similar to the gasoline version, but headlights are new. The Ford F-150 Lightning is the 'frunk' or boot space under the hood thanks to the missing internal combustion engine. It opens up around 400 litres of space.
The towing capacity of the F-150 Lightning, an important characteristic in pickup trucks, is 4,535 kgs.
Inside, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment display are available. The more equipped versions will be able to carry the 15.5-inch vertical screen with the SYNC4A system.
The F-150 Lightning will come with dual electric motors, one on each axle, and will achieve 563 horsepower and a staggering 1,050 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful F-150 available. In terms of acceleration, the F-150 Lightning can go from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just four seconds.
The lithium-Ion battery pack in the Ford F-150 Lightning is estimated to be in a range between 115 and 150 kWh. Ford claims that with a super fast DC charger, the pickup can replenish around 87 kms of charge in just 10 minutes, charging the battery from 15 to 80% in just 41 minutes.
