In pics: Ford's 2021 F-150 pickup truck packs utility, comfort and technology

Updated: 26 Jun 2020
  • The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck is capable of towing up to 5443 kgs and comes with an estimated range of 1126 kms on a single tank of gasoline.
Ford Motor has launched the next generation of America's best-selling vehicle - 2021 F-150 pickup truck. The all-new pickup raises the standard for all light-duty trucks. It is the brand's flagship and is 100 percent assembled in America.
Ford sees the new F-150 as the most ‘towing, payload, torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup. The vehicle gets a familiar face with major tech upgrades including hands-free driving.
The all-new F-150 is built with high-strength steel frame with a high-strength, military-grade, aluminium alloy body. The rugged exterior is redesigned with an updated headlamp design, new power dome hood and wrap-around bumpers.
The new active grille shutters, a new automatically deploying active air dam, and new cab and tailgate geometry all work together to reduce drag and improve fuel consumption on every truck.
The interior speaks of style, comfort, utility and technology. Ford says the F-150 will be tougher than ever and come with fully connected over-the-air updates. It will be the first Ford vehicles equipped with electronic systems.
F-150 introduces an all-new 12-inch centre screen – standard on XLT high series and above – that allows customers to split the screen and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music or truck features. Besides, it also gets an 8-inch touch screen that provides rearview camera vision.
There is more storage as every surface has been thoughtfully designed. The gear lever can be folded to create a flat surface to transform the vehicle into a remote workspace as well.
The 2021 F-150 is available with all-new 3.5-litre PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard – an integrated power generator. Besides, the engine options remain largely the same. They include a big V8 engine, a 6-cylinder diesel and 6-cylinder gasoline engines.
