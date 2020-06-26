In pics: Ford's 2021 F-150 pickup truck packs utility, comfort and technology 8 Photos . Updated: 26 Jun 2020, 12:07 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck is capable of towing up to 5443 kgs and comes with an estimated range of 1126 kms on a single tank of gasoline. 1/8Ford Motor has launched the next generation of America's best-selling vehicle - 2021 F-150 pickup truck. The all-new pickup raises the standard for all light-duty trucks. It is the brand's flagship and is 100 percent assembled in America. 2/8Ford sees the new F-150 as the most ‘towing, payload, torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup. The vehicle gets a familiar face with major tech upgrades including hands-free driving. 3/8The all-new F-150 is built with high-strength steel frame with a high-strength, military-grade, aluminium alloy body. The rugged exterior is redesigned with an updated headlamp design, new power dome hood and wrap-around bumpers. 4/8The new active grille shutters, a new automatically deploying active air dam, and new cab and tailgate geometry all work together to reduce drag and improve fuel consumption on every truck. 5/8The interior speaks of style, comfort, utility and technology. Ford says the F-150 will be tougher than ever and come with fully connected over-the-air updates. It will be the first Ford vehicles equipped with electronic systems. 6/8F-150 introduces an all-new 12-inch centre screen – standard on XLT high series and above – that allows customers to split the screen and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music or truck features. Besides, it also gets an 8-inch touch screen that provides rearview camera vision. 7/8There is more storage as every surface has been thoughtfully designed. The gear lever can be folded to create a flat surface to transform the vehicle into a remote workspace as well. 8/8The 2021 F-150 is available with all-new 3.5-litre PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard – an integrated power generator. Besides, the engine options remain largely the same. They include a big V8 engine, a 6-cylinder diesel and 6-cylinder gasoline engines.