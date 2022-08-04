In pics: Ferrari's new 296 GT3 race car
The 296 GT3 comes with a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces 602 hp and 709 Nm. The race car weighs just 1,250 kgs.
The new 296 GT3 replaces the current 488 GT3. The new race car will debut next year. Ferrari will soon start track testing of the new race car.
The 296 GT3 is based on the 296 GTB. It gets the same engine but the hybrid system has been removed to comply with the regulations.
The cabin of the 296 GT3 has been stripped out. It now gets a race-spec steering wheel, racing harness, air conditioning and adjustable pedals.
At the rear, there is a swan-neck rear wing and a larger diffuser. Both of them helps in increasing the downforce.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
3900 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr* *Expected Price
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
The wheelbase of the 296 GT3 is longer than the standard 296 GTB. The wheels are also new and are designed by Rotiform.
First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS