In Pics: Ferrari's New 296 Gt3 Race Car

In pics: Ferrari's new 296 GT3 race car

The 296 GT3 comes with a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces 602 hp and 709 Nm. The race car weighs just 1,250 kgs.
HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 08:59 AM
The new 296 GT3 replaces the current 488 GT3. The new race car will debut next year. Ferrari will soon start track testing of the new race car.
The 296 GT3 is based on the 296 GTB. It gets the same engine but the hybrid system has been removed to comply with the regulations.
The cabin of the 296 GT3 has been stripped out. It now gets a race-spec steering wheel, racing harness, air conditioning and adjustable pedals.
At the rear, there is a swan-neck rear wing and a larger diffuser. Both of them helps in increasing the downforce. 
5/5
First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 08:59 AM IST
