In pics: Devotees attend first drive-in worship at Bengaluru church 7 Photos . Updated: 15 Jun 2020, 12:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk Bethel AG Church in Bengaluru had said it will be installing multiple screens and speakers at the drive-in service called Worship on Wheels, including live streaming the devotion. 1/7Bengaluru's Bethel AG Church conducted a drive-in worship service where the congregation attended in the comfort of their cars to maintain physical distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI) 2/7Several people attended the church at Bengaluru's Hebbal in all kinds of cars, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. (PTI) 3/7A priest addressed the congregation from the stage in an open plot where several cars lined up for the Sunday service. "Welcome to the Worship on Wheels (WOW) as we begin reopening of the church. Give a shout of praise to Jesus with your mask on. Hallelujah," the priest said. (PTI) 4/7Members of the church, adhering to social distancing norms, sang and prayed while sitting in their cars after parking them on ground during drive-in worship. (PTI) 5/7Claiming to be the first of its kind Sunday service in India, the church had said it is making all arrangements to ensure 100% contactless service. (PTI) 6/7The church conducted the service in a plot acquired in December 2019, located 200 metres away from the current church complex in Hebbal, with the aim to build a larger church building to accommodate the increasing congregation. (PTI) 7/7Six services were held on Sunday (June 14) - two each for those driving-in on motorcycles and cars and two more inside the church for the devotees taking public transport or walking in. Services for people arriving on bikes had been scheduled at 7 am and 5 pm, on cars at 9 am.and 7 pm and for walk-ins at 11 am and 1 pm. (PTI)