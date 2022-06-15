HT Auto
In pics: Citroen C3 all set for India launch

Citroen C3 is the second product from the French manufacturer and one that is aiming for popularity in the mass-market segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2022, 12:00 PM
Citroen C3 is gearing up for its India launch come July and is being propped as a confident and young car with a fresh take on the sub-compact SUV segment.
Citroen C3 is gearing up for its India launch come July and is being propped as a confident and young car with a fresh take on the sub-compact SUV segment.
Citroen is taking an aim at the hatchback segment but the body proportions and styling of the C3 would most likely peg it against sub-compact SUVs like Magnite from Nissan and Kiger from Renault.
Citroen is taking an aim at the hatchback segment but the body proportions and styling of the C3 would most likely peg it against sub-compact SUVs like Magnite from Nissan and Kiger from Renault.
The second product after C5 Aircross from Citroen, the C3 is looking to woo a younger car-buying audience.
The second product after C5 Aircross from Citroen, the C3 is looking to woo a younger car-buying audience.
Citroen C3 is powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The 1.2-turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed MT while the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor is paired with a five-speed MT unit.
Citroen C3 is powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The 1.2-turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed MT while the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor is paired with a five-speed MT unit.
The Citroen C3 with the more powerful engine puts out 110 Ps and offers 190 Nm of torque.
The Citroen C3 with the more powerful engine puts out 110 Ps and offers 190 Nm of torque.
The Citroen C3 with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine offers 82 Ps and 115 Nm of torque.
The Citroen C3 with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine offers 82 Ps and 115 Nm of torque.
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
The C3 from Citroen has 315 litres of boot space and a relatively high ground clearance.
The C3 from Citroen has 315 litres of boot space and a relatively high ground clearance.
Here's a look at the dashboard layout of the C3. The car gets a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an all-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage space.
Here's a look at the dashboard layout of the C3. The car gets a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an all-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage space.
There is impressive amounts of space on offer for rear-seat passengers with good under-thigh support and cushioned seats. The central floor tunnel, however, eats into the feet space for passengers in the middle. There is no armrest here.
There is impressive amounts of space on offer for rear-seat passengers with good under-thigh support and cushioned seats. The central floor tunnel, however, eats into the feet space for passengers in the middle. There is no armrest here.
The boot of the C3 is deep which means luggage can be piled on top of one another. But the opening for the boot is rather narrow and there is a high lift angle.
The boot of the C3 is deep which means luggage can be piled on top of one another. But the opening for the boot is rather narrow and there is a high lift angle.
Off the block, Citroen C3 won't come with some common elements like alloy wheels and rear-view camera but these would come as optional extras. There would also be customization options on offer.
Off the block, Citroen C3 won't come with some common elements like alloy wheels and rear-view camera but these would come as optional extras. There would also be customization options on offer.
First Published Date: 15 Jun 2022, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen C3 C3 Citroen
