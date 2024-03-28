HT Auto
In Pics: Citroen Basalt To Soon Launch In Indian Market

In pics: Citroen Basalt to soon launch in Indian market

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Mar 2024, 11:16 AM
Citroen Basalt is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
Citroen Basalt
Citroen has revealed the third vehicle under their C-cube program. It is called Basalt and will go on sale in the second half of 2024. The C3 and the C3 Aircross are also based on the C-cube program. The aim of this program is to make affordable and efficient vehicles for emerging markets.
Citroen Basalt
Citroen Basalt
Citroen Basalt will go on sale first in India and South America. The Basalt will be the most affordable SUV Coupe in the Indian market. Another SUV Coupe that will soon be launched in India is the Tata Curvv. 
Citroen Basalt
Citroen Basalt
Citroen has not confirmed the powertrain of the Basalt. However, it is expected that the engine will be shared with the C3 Aircross. So, it will be a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 108 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm. 
Citroen Basalt
Citroen Basalt
The torque output depends on the gearbox. So, with the 6-speed manual gearbox the torque output is 190 Nm and it jumps to 205 Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 
Citroen Basalt
First Published Date: 28 Mar 2024, 11:16 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen India Basalt

