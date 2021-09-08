Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Check out 2021 Tigor EV from Tata Motors

In pics: Check out 2021 Tigor EV from Tata Motors

11 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2021, 09:07 AM IST HT Auto Desk
Tata Motors has officially launched the 2021 Tata Tigor EV and has pegged it as the most-affordable electric vehicle for private buyers in the country. The electric vehicle will offer Ziptron technology.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
2021 Tigor EV has a smart face but LED head light units could have further added to the appeal of the vehicle. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The LED taillights are only at the rear of the EV. The car also sports the EV badge all around it.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The electric motor is capable to create a power of 74.7 Ps and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It constitutes batter pack of 26 kWh. The Ziptron technology can push the EV to attain a speed of  60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tigor EV offers two drive modes -Drive and Sport. The electric vehicle promises a range of 306 km, although real-world range is likely to be around 250 kms. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The interior of the EV will boast a seven-inch infotainment screen. The screen will offer a host of NAV and multimedia-related options. It will also put out feed and guideline for the user from the rear cameras.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The all-digital driver display inside will give the driver EV drive-related information like range left in percentage and kms, status of brake recuperation, drive trait - eco or thunderbolt, and more. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Other feature highlights in the cabin are cooled glove box, flat-bottomed steering and automatic temperature control. It also has enough space to store documents and other personal belongings of the user. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The boot space in the EV is of 316 litres. The spare tyre can be kept at home as Tata Motors will offer an air-refilling kit for punctures. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The automaker's ZConnect app will provide the Tigor EV with 35 smart connected features. The app will also display range left, perform diagnostics and rate a driver's performance. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Prospective customers can choose from single-tone and dual-tone colour scheme. In single-tone, the EV comes in Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey shades. The model will come in three variants - XE, XM and XZ+, apart from a dual-tone XZ+. Price of the EV starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Tigor EV can be charged using fast-charging network points as well as from home sockets.
