HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Bmw Xm Label Red Is A Growling Mean Machine, Ready For Motogp Debut As Track Safety Car

In pics: BMW XM Label Red to make debut at MotoGP 2024 as track safety car

BMW XM Label Red becomes the track safety car for MotoGP 2024, replacing the M2 as safety car.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2023, 12:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW XM Label Red
1/6
BMW XM Label Red becomes the track safety car for MotoGP 2024, replacing the BMW M2, which worked as the championship's safety car throughout the 2023 season. The automaker has unveiled the XM label Red MotoGP safety car ahead iof its track debut. It comes with a host of distinctive styling elements and features.
BMW XM Label Red
BMW XM Label Red becomes the track safety car for MotoGP 2024, replacing the BMW M2, which worked as the championship's safety car throughout the 2023 season. The automaker has unveiled the XM label Red MotoGP safety car ahead iof its track debut. It comes with a host of distinctive styling elements and features.
BMW XM Label Red
2/6
BMW has added a host of distinctive styling elements to the XM Label Red MotoGP track safety car. The mighty performance SUV's MotoGP safety avatar comes equipped with a special paint, which is matte grey with red outlines. Besides that, it also comes with a new front splitter, obligatory LED flashing lights, roof bar. BMW has also added fire extinguisher to the SUV as a requirement for being a safety car.
BMW XM Label Red
BMW has added a host of distinctive styling elements to the XM Label Red MotoGP track safety car. The mighty performance SUV's MotoGP safety avatar comes equipped with a special paint, which is matte grey with red outlines. Besides that, it also comes with a new front splitter, obligatory LED flashing lights, roof bar. BMW has also added fire extinguisher to the SUV as a requirement for being a safety car.
BMW XM Label Red
3/6
The luxury car manufacturer claims that the hugely powerful drive system onboard the SUV along with its outstanding driving dynamics in all situations, make the BMW XM Label Red the perfect MotoGP safety car. While unveiling the SUV, BMW also handed over an XM Label Red to Francesco Bagnaia, who is the reigning world champion with seven pole positions and eight front-row starts in the 2023 season.
BMW XM Label Red
The luxury car manufacturer claims that the hugely powerful drive system onboard the SUV along with its outstanding driving dynamics in all situations, make the BMW XM Label Red the perfect MotoGP safety car. While unveiling the SUV, BMW also handed over an XM Label Red to Francesco Bagnaia, who is the reigning world champion with seven pole positions and eight front-row starts in the 2023 season.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
BMW XM
₹ 2.60 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
₹ 96.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i7
₹ 1.95 - 2.50 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
₹ 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
BMW XM Label Red
4/6
The cabin features an all black theme, ensuring sportiness and premium vibe blended. A BMW curved display combining both the large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster is there. Besides that, the dashboard features contrasting matte grey finished outlines highlighting the AC vents, centre console, touchscreen infotainment system and door trims.
BMW XM Label Red
The cabin features an all black theme, ensuring sportiness and premium vibe blended. A BMW curved display combining both the large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster is there. Besides that, the dashboard features contrasting matte grey finished outlines highlighting the AC vents, centre console, touchscreen infotainment system and door trims.
BMW XM Label Red
5/6
One of the distinctive features introduced to the cabin of the BMW XM Label Red MotoGP track safety car are the Recaro seats with six point harnesses. The Recaro seats come replacing the conventional sporty seats available in the standard version of the XM Label Red.
BMW XM Label Red
One of the distinctive features introduced to the cabin of the BMW XM Label Red MotoGP track safety car are the Recaro seats with six point harnesses. The Recaro seats come replacing the conventional sporty seats available in the standard version of the XM Label Red.
BMW XM Label Red
6/6
While on the design and feature fronts, the SUV has received some subtle yet significant updates, on powertrain and mechanical front, it remains same as the standard SUV. The BMW XM label Red MotoGP track safety SUV draws power from a mammoth 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 738 bhp of combined peak power and 1,000 Nm of massive torque. For transmission duty, the SUV gets an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox.
BMW XM Label Red
While on the design and feature fronts, the SUV has received some subtle yet significant updates, on powertrain and mechanical front, it remains same as the standard SUV. The BMW XM label Red MotoGP track safety SUV draws power from a mammoth 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 738 bhp of combined peak power and 1,000 Nm of massive torque. For transmission duty, the SUV gets an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox.
First Published Date: 29 Nov 2023, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: BMW XM Label Red BMW XM Label Red XM BMW XM performance car luxury car sportscar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 239 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.