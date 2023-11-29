In pics: BMW XM Label Red to make debut at MotoGP 2024 as track safety car

6/6

While on the design and feature fronts, the SUV has received some subtle yet significant updates, on powertrain and mechanical front, it remains same as the standard SUV. The BMW XM label Red MotoGP track safety SUV draws power from a mammoth 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 738 bhp of combined peak power and 1,000 Nm of massive torque. For transmission duty, the SUV gets an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox.