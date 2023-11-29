In pics: BMW XM Label Red to make debut at MotoGP 2024 as track safety car
BMW XM Label Red becomes the track safety car for MotoGP 2024, replacing the M2 as safety car.
BMW XM Label Red becomes the track safety car for MotoGP 2024, replacing the BMW M2, which worked as the championship's safety car throughout the 2023 season. The automaker has unveiled the XM label Red MotoGP safety car ahead iof its track debut. It comes with a host of distinctive styling elements and features.
BMW has added a host of distinctive styling elements to the XM Label Red MotoGP track safety car. The mighty performance SUV's MotoGP safety avatar comes equipped with a special paint, which is matte grey with red outlines. Besides that, it also comes with a new front splitter, obligatory LED flashing lights, roof bar. BMW has also added fire extinguisher to the SUV as a requirement for being a safety car.
The luxury car manufacturer claims that the hugely powerful drive system onboard the SUV along with its outstanding driving dynamics in all situations, make the BMW XM Label Red the perfect MotoGP safety car. While unveiling the SUV, BMW also handed over an XM Label Red to Francesco Bagnaia, who is the reigning world champion with seven pole positions and eight front-row starts in the 2023 season.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The cabin features an all black theme, ensuring sportiness and premium vibe blended. A BMW curved display combining both the large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster is there. Besides that, the dashboard features contrasting matte grey finished outlines highlighting the AC vents, centre console, touchscreen infotainment system and door trims.
One of the distinctive features introduced to the cabin of the BMW XM Label Red MotoGP track safety car are the Recaro seats with six point harnesses. The Recaro seats come replacing the conventional sporty seats available in the standard version of the XM Label Red.
While on the design and feature fronts, the SUV has received some subtle yet significant updates, on powertrain and mechanical front, it remains same as the standard SUV. The BMW XM label Red MotoGP track safety SUV draws power from a mammoth 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 738 bhp of combined peak power and 1,000 Nm of massive torque. For transmission duty, the SUV gets an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox.
First Published Date: 29 Nov 2023, 12:44 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now