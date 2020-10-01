Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: BMW launches limited-run MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India

In pics: BMW launches limited-run MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India

  • BMW claims the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition can race to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds with the top speed limited to 230 kmph.
BMW has brought in the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India with only 15 units coming in through the Completely Build-UP (CBU) route.
The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is based on the first edition launched back in 2007 and brings in unique design elements - both on the outside as well as in the cabin.
The car gets new Deep Laguan Metallic exterior paint and specially-designed 17-inch alloys in two tone.
It also gets a geometric pattern of the soft-top electric roofdoor sill finishers made of brushed aluminum and bonnet stripes with delicate pinstripes.
Powering the car is a 2.0-litre four cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine which gives it max power of 189 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm. There is also a seven-speed Steptronic Sport transmission unit with double clutch as well as paddles behind the steering.
The drive modes available on the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition can be customized for either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency.
