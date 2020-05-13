In pics: An act of defiance - Tesla's California plant resumes operations 8 Photos . Updated: 13 May 2020, 11:29 AM IST HT Auto Desk Tesla CEO Elon Musk resumed production at the electric car maker's sole US vehicle factory in California, defying the Alameda County's order to remain shut.Musk dared arrest saying if anyone is arrested, it has to be him. He has also threatened to move Tesla headquarters outside California. 1/8Despite the Alameda County's order to stay closed, Tesla resumed operations at its plant in California on May 11. CEO Elon Musk courted arrest and threatened to sue California authorities. (REUTERS) 2/8After CEO Elon Musk restarted production at Tesla's only U.S. car plant, workers were seen entering the facility on May 11. The parking lot outside the assembly plant was near to full. (Bloomberg) 3/8Tesla workers in orange vests are seen outside its primary vehicle factory after the factory was reopened for production. CEO Elon Musk had tweeted that he will be going against Alameda County rules and be on the line with everyone else. (REUTERS) 4/8As Tesla resumes work in California, a car-carrying trailer can be seen transporting new Model 3 electric vehicles from a yard at the car maker's primary vehicle factory. (REUTERS) 5/8After a long jostle with authorities of Alameda County over reopening of Tesla plant inn Covid-19 times, CEO Elon Musk has finally resumed operations by defying the rules to remain shut. (Bloomberg) 6/8A Tesla worker can be seen descending from the top deck of a car carrier trailer carrying Tesla electric vehicles at its primary factory after production resumed. CEO Elon Musk has openly acknowledged that he is risking arrest for himself and his employees by defying orders to remain shut. (REUTERS) 7/8A worker exits a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle at its primary vehicle factory as work resumes. (REUTERS) 8/8A demonstrator holds a sign outside Tesla's primary vehicle factory in Fremont, California after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' orders to stay shut, The placard read, "Thank you for wearing your MUSK!" (REUTERS)