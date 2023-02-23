In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloys
Royal Enfield has updated the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the UK. The motorcycles now get a new headlamp, new switchgear, an LED headlamp, a USB port and alloy wheels. There are new paint schemes and blacked-out elements as well.
Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well.
Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts.
There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 19:33 PM IST
