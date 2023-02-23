HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental Gt 650 With Alloys

In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloys

Royal Enfield has updated the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the UK. The motorcycles now get a new headlamp, new switchgear, an LED headlamp, a USB port and alloy wheels. There are new paint schemes and blacked-out elements as well. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 19:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well. 
1/8
Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well. 
Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well. 
Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well. 
Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
2/8
Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts. 
3/8
The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts. 
The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts. 
The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts. 

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
4/8
There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
5/8
The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
6/8
The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 
7/8
Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 
Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 
Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
8/8
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 19:33 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

CNG or electric, which mode of transport would you choose?
CNG or electric, which mode of transport would you choose?
BMW X6 M Competition takes the X6's appeal one notch up
BMW X6 M Competition takes the X6's appeal one notch up
New Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels revealed
New Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels revealed
C-segment SUVs in India that offer ventilated seats
C-segment SUVs in India that offer ventilated seats
Follow these steps to fix a punctured tyre
Follow these steps to fix a punctured tyre

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city