In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe facelifts unveiled
The GLE and GLE Coupe have been updated for the model year. There are updated powertrains, MBUX system and revised exteriors.
Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLE and GLE SUV with new facelifts.
The SUVs have been updated cosmetically and mechanically.
Mercedes-Benz has updated the MBUX system. So, the user interface is upgraded.
The SUV now gets revised bumpers, new LED headlamps and tail lamps.
The GLE Coupe now gets tri-angular elements in the grille.
Mercedes-Benz has updated the colours of the cabin of the GLE facelift.
The AMG lines have been updated with sportier elements.
Mercedes-Benz has also added new Advanced Driver Aids System.
There is a panoramic sunroof on offer as well.
The powertrains have also been updated with hybrid technology.
First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz GLE GLE Coupe
