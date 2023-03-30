In pics: 2023 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart with smart key
Honda Activa 125 is now OBD2 compliant and gets a new H-Smart variant. The new variant sits on the top-of-the-line up and comes with keyless entry.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 Activa 125 in the Indian market.
The Activa 125 is now OBD2 compatible to comply with the upcoming emission norms.
The scooter now rolls on tubeless Frictionless tyres.
There is additional chrome on the side now to enhance the appeal of the Activa 125.
There is an additional small glovebox in the front apron to store some stuff.
The 2023 Activa 125 gets idle start/stop, fuel injection and a side stand cut-off as well.
The biggest addition is of the new H-Smart variant which gets a keyless sytem.
The H-Smart system offers four functionalities. There is Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe.
The scooter can now be started through a rotary knob,
There are no changes to the rear tail lamp.
There is also a engine start/stop switch and a small screen that can show various information.
