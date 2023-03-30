HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Honda Activa 125 H Smart With Smart Key

In pics: 2023 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart with smart key

Honda Activa 125 is now OBD2 compliant and gets a new H-Smart variant. The new variant sits on the top-of-the-line up and comes with keyless entry.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 18:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 Activa 125 in the Indian market. 
1/11
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 Activa 125 in the Indian market. 
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 Activa 125 in the Indian market. 
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 Activa 125 in the Indian market. 
The Activa 125 is now OBD2 compatible to comply with the upcoming emission norms.
2/11
The Activa 125 is now OBD2 compatible to comply with the upcoming emission norms.
The Activa 125 is now OBD2 compatible to comply with the upcoming emission norms.
The Activa 125 is now OBD2 compatible to comply with the upcoming emission norms.
The scooter now rolls on tubeless Frictionless tyres. 
3/11
The scooter now rolls on tubeless Frictionless tyres. 
The scooter now rolls on tubeless Frictionless tyres. 
The scooter now rolls on tubeless Frictionless tyres. 

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹70,000 - 90,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Ae-8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-8
₹70,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Maestro Edge 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Maestro Edge 125
125 cc
₹70,700 - 82,250 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
There is additional chrome on the side now to enhance the appeal of the Activa 125.
4/11
There is additional chrome on the side now to enhance the appeal of the Activa 125.
There is additional chrome on the side now to enhance the appeal of the Activa 125.
There is additional chrome on the side now to enhance the appeal of the Activa 125.
There is an additional small glovebox in the front apron to store some stuff.
5/11
There is an additional small glovebox in the front apron to store some stuff.
There is an additional small glovebox in the front apron to store some stuff.
There is an additional small glovebox in the front apron to store some stuff.
The 2023 Activa 125 gets idle start/stop, fuel injection and a side stand cut-off as well.
6/11
The 2023 Activa 125 gets idle start/stop, fuel injection and a side stand cut-off as well.
The 2023 Activa 125 gets idle start/stop, fuel injection and a side stand cut-off as well.
The 2023 Activa 125 gets idle start/stop, fuel injection and a side stand cut-off as well.
The biggest addition is of the new H-Smart variant which gets a keyless sytem.
7/11
The biggest addition is of the new H-Smart variant which gets a keyless sytem.
The biggest addition is of the new H-Smart variant which gets a keyless sytem.
The biggest addition is of the new H-Smart variant which gets a keyless sytem.
The H-Smart system offers four functionalities. There is Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe.
8/11
The H-Smart system offers four functionalities. There is Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe.
The H-Smart system offers four functionalities. There is Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe.
The H-Smart system offers four functionalities. There is Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe.
The scooter can now be started through a rotary knob,
9/11
The scooter can now be started through a rotary knob,
The scooter can now be started through a rotary knob,
The scooter can now be started through a rotary knob,
There are no changes to the rear tail lamp.
10/11
There are no changes to the rear tail lamp.
There are no changes to the rear tail lamp.
There are no changes to the rear tail lamp.
There is also a engine start/stop switch and a small screen that can show various information. 
11/11
There is also a engine start/stop switch and a small screen that can show various information. 
There is also a engine start/stop switch and a small screen that can show various information. 
There is also a engine start/stop switch and a small screen that can show various information. 
First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 18:15 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Activa 125
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city