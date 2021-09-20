In pics: 2022 Toyota Tundra makes a comeback, features new interior 5 Photos . Updated: 20 Sep 2021, 10:03 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5The 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck has made its official debut with a new powertrain, is based on a new platform and suspension setup. It will also feature a new interior and exterior and sport new technologies. 2/5The 2022 Tundra will be available in SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 and TRD Pro grades. The automaker has added a spring rear suspension that will allow a maximum box load capacity of 880 kg. Some of the trims will also come with rear air suspension with various adjustable modes. 3/5The new platform that the pickup truck is based on is referred to internally as a F1. It will features high-strength boxed, steel-ladder construction, plus aluminium to reduce weight of the vehicle. Toyota also claims that the rigidity and off-road capability of the new generation Tundra has now substantially improved than the previous model. 4/5The all-new truck will offer many new features in the interior. It will have a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 14.0-inch infotainment screen as standard. There is also a 360-degree camera that displays the exterior from multiple angles to help keep the vehicle safe during off-road adventures. There are cameras to check on cargo in the bed or an attached trailer. Power extending and folding tow mirrors are also available. The touchscreen system will also feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, with voice commands for some of the trims. There is also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well. 5/5It will sport two 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engines, one of them being a hybrid, Tundra benefits from less weight due to the new platform. The IC V6 engine is capable of churning out 389 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid powertrain is assisted by an electric motor and a 288-volt 1.5-kilowatt-hour battery. It can create 437 horsepower and 790 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid powertrain can turn Tundra into an electric-only vehicle if driven at speeds below 30 kmph. Both engines are mated to a new 10-speed transmission and have a maximum towing capacity of about nearly 5,500 kgs.