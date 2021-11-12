In Pics: 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 arrives, India debut later 4 Photos . Updated: 12 Nov 2021, 03:09 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/4The new Streetfighter V2 uses the same platform as the Panigale V2, but it is placed lower than the flagship Streetfighter V4 that was launched previously. 2/4The headlamp assembly appears to have been borrowed straight from the Streetfighter V4 while other parts such as the fuel tank, tail section, and wheels scream Panigale V2. 3/4The alloy wheels on the new bike are identical to the Panigale V2 and come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres. It also gets optional wings that are responsible for producing 27kg of downforce at 265kph. 4/4At the heart of the new Ducati Streetfighter V2 sits a 955cc, Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine. You must have guessed it by now, it is the same engine that powers the Panigale V2.