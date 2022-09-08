HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Breaks Cover

In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover

The C5 Aircross now comes with cosmetic changes but there are no mechanical changes to the SUV. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 13:33 PM
On the sides, there are new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 
1/6
On the sides, there are new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 
On the sides, there are new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 
On the sides, there are new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 
The C5 Aircross Facelift looks sharper and meaner than the pre-facelift version. 
2/6
The C5 Aircross Facelift looks sharper and meaner than the pre-facelift version. 
The C5 Aircross Facelift looks sharper and meaner than the pre-facelift version. 
The C5 Aircross Facelift looks sharper and meaner than the pre-facelift version. 
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
3/6
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at 36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at 36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
There is a new 10-inch touchscreen, gear lever and drive mode buttons.
4/6
There is a new 10-inch touchscreen, gear lever and drive mode buttons.
There is a new 10-inch touchscreen, gear lever and drive mode buttons.
There is a new 10-inch touchscreen, gear lever and drive mode buttons.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The C5 Aircross continues to come with Advanced Comfort seats.
5/6
The C5 Aircross continues to come with Advanced Comfort seats.
The C5 Aircross continues to come with Advanced Comfort seats.
The C5 Aircross continues to come with Advanced Comfort seats.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
At the rear, there are redesigned tail lamps that now have 3D effect. 
6/6
At the rear, there are redesigned tail lamps that now have 3D effect. 
At the rear, there are redesigned tail lamps that now have 3D effect. 
At the rear, there are redesigned tail lamps that now have 3D effect. 
First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 13:09 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen India Citroen C5 Aircross C5 Aircross C5 Aircross Facelift
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y car delivery time slashed again in China
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y car delivery time slashed again in China
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched: Will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched: Will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more
Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at ₹36.67 lakh
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at 36.67 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city