In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
The C5 Aircross now comes with cosmetic changes but there are no mechanical changes to the SUV.
On the sides, there are new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The C5 Aircross Facelift looks sharper and meaner than the pre-facelift version.
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’.
There is a new 10-inch touchscreen, gear lever and drive mode buttons.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The C5 Aircross continues to come with Advanced Comfort seats.
At the rear, there are redesigned tail lamps that now have 3D effect.
First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 13:09 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS